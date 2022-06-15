See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Lisa Chapman, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Chapman, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Lisa Chapman works at Eastgate Family Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eastgate Medical Center
    601 Ivy Gtwy Ste 2100, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 752-8000
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Love seeing Lisa. She’s down-to-earth and personable. I never feel rushed and I love her practical and balanced approach to helping me stay healthy during one of the most stressful and busy seasons of my life.
    Sarah Celenza — Jun 15, 2022
    Photo: Lisa Chapman, CNP
    About Lisa Chapman, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033544200
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Chapman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Chapman works at Eastgate Family Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Lisa Chapman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Lisa Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Chapman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

