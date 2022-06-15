Lisa Chapman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Chapman, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Chapman, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Lisa Chapman works at
Locations
Eastgate Medical Center601 Ivy Gtwy Ste 2100, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 752-8000
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Love seeing Lisa. She’s down-to-earth and personable. I never feel rushed and I love her practical and balanced approach to helping me stay healthy during one of the most stressful and busy seasons of my life.
About Lisa Chapman, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033544200
