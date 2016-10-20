Lisa Chan-Owensby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Chan-Owensby, NP
Overview
Lisa Chan-Owensby, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Lisa Chan-Owensby works at
Locations
Community Physicians for Women Llp7120 Clearvista Dr Ste 2500, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-9500
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely impressed with Lisa. She answered all of my questions very thoroughly and gave me a wealth of information about my health concerns. She was very easy to talk to and very pleasant. I did not feel that she was in a hurry at all. I highly recommend her.
About Lisa Chan-Owensby, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720247406
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Chan-Owensby accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Chan-Owensby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lisa Chan-Owensby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Chan-Owensby.
