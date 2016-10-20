See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Lisa Chan-Owensby, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Lisa Chan-Owensby, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Lisa Chan-Owensby works at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Physicians for Women Llp
    7120 Clearvista Dr Ste 2500, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-9500
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 20, 2016
    I was extremely impressed with Lisa. She answered all of my questions very thoroughly and gave me a wealth of information about my health concerns. She was very easy to talk to and very pleasant. I did not feel that she was in a hurry at all. I highly recommend her.
    Nancy in Greenfield, IN — Oct 20, 2016
    Photo: Lisa Chan-Owensby, NP
    About Lisa Chan-Owensby, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720247406
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Chan-Owensby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Chan-Owensby works at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Lisa Chan-Owensby’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lisa Chan-Owensby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Chan-Owensby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Chan-Owensby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Chan-Owensby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

