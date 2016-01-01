See All Counselors in New Windsor, NY
Overview

Lisa Cardona, LMHC is a Counselor in New Windsor, NY. 

Lisa Cardona works at Hudson Valley Center for Development in New Windsor, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Valley Center for Development
    1124 State Route 94, New Windsor, NY 12553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 787-1350

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lisa Cardona, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518245984
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Cardona, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Cardona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Cardona has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Cardona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Cardona works at Hudson Valley Center for Development in New Windsor, NY. View the full address on Lisa Cardona’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lisa Cardona. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Cardona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Cardona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Cardona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

