Lisa Burnitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Burnitt, ANP
Lisa Burnitt, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Rheumatology and Internal Medicine3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 500, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7930
- Aetna
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619249893
Lisa Burnitt accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Burnitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Burnitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Burnitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Burnitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Burnitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.