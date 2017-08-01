Dr. Lisa Buckley, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Buckley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Buckley, PHD is a Psychologist in Encinitas, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1991 Village Park Way Ste 202B, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 943-1226
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buckley?
I was fortunate to "find" Dr. Buckley during a very difficult time when I was experiencing deep anger and depression. Through her help, guidance and encouragement I was able to break free and return to my "normal" happy well-being. She was gentle, yet firm and her understanding combined with her empathy and willingness to tell the truth and push me to seek and see deeper personal and spiritual insights was invaluable to my healing. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lisa Buckley, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1699873976
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.