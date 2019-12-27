Lisa Bruno, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Bruno, LCPC
Overview
Lisa Bruno, LCPC is a Counselor in Joliet, IL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3033 W Jefferson St Ste 215, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 773-0772
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa is a great therapist to see. She is kind hearted and easy to talk with. I have since moved and haven't seen her in a while, but will soon be making the drive back to see her. In my experience, she is easier to talk to than anyone else I have tried...kind of like a new immediate friend or family member. Highly recommended!
About Lisa Bruno, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Bruno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Lisa Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Bruno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Bruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Bruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.