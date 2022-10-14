Lisa Bronaugh, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Bronaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Bronaugh, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Bronaugh, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Easton, MD.
Lisa Bronaugh works at
Locations
Miles River Physicians607 Dutchmans Ln, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-4880
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Lisa Bronaugh when I moved to the Eastern Shore. Now that I am back on the other side of the Bay Bridge I am still seeing her even though she is quite a distance from where I now live. Lisa is a great listener, explains the ins and outs of diabetes with knowledge and precision, she is personable. Willing to make changes after discussing pros and cons. She is never hurried (although I am sure on a time schedule:)) and makes a patient feel quite welcome. I highly recommend Lisa Bronaugh for your diabetes care.
About Lisa Bronaugh, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932651700
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Bronaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Bronaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Bronaugh works at
Lisa Bronaugh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Bronaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Bronaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Bronaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.