Dr. Bridgewater has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Bridgewater, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Bridgewater, PHD is a Psychologist in Rock Hill, SC.
Dr. Bridgewater works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Selah Counseling LLC229 Johnston St, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Directions (803) 517-0322
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bridgewater?
Dr. Bridgewater has helped me deal with several issues and anxiety more than any therapist I have seen. She is compassionate and offers very constructive suggestions on how I can better handle life's issues. So glad and thankful I found her!
About Dr. Lisa Bridgewater, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1366403081
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridgewater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridgewater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridgewater works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridgewater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridgewater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridgewater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridgewater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.