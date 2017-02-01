See All Psychologists in Hendersonville, NC
Lisa Brewer, MA

Psychology
4 (4)
Overview

Lisa Brewer, MA is a Psychologist in Hendersonville, NC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1527 Greenville Hwy Ste 8, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 693-3338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Lisa Brewer, MA

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659423788
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Brewer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lisa Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Lisa Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Brewer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

