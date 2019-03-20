Lisa Brenner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Brenner, PSY
Overview
Lisa Brenner, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 758 Chamberlain Pl Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 963-9999
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Brenner?
Excellent therapist. warm and compassionate and very thorough.
About Lisa Brenner, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306885405
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Brenner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Brenner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Brenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Brenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.