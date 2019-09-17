Lisa Boston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Boston, PA
Overview
Lisa Boston, PA is a Physician Assistant in White Plains, NY.
Lisa Boston works at
Locations
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6532
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa Boston is so nice to speak with and very thorough. She really puts things in perspective when your in her office! I feel very confident that I’m in the the best care. She takes her time and does not rush the patient doctor visit!
About Lisa Boston, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841327939
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Boston accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Boston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Boston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Boston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Boston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Boston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.