Dr. Lisa Blankenau, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankenau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Lisa Blankenau, PHD is a Psychologist in Lincoln, NE.
Dr. Blankenau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Psychological Services, Inc.5945 S 56th St Ste 101, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 423-9303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lisa Blankenau, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1225182520
Education & Certifications
- Kearney State College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blankenau accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blankenau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blankenau works at
Dr. Blankenau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankenau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blankenau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blankenau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.