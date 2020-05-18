Lisa Blackwelder, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Blackwelder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Blackwelder, NP
Offers telehealth
Lisa Blackwelder, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Lisa Blackwelder works at
All In Family Medicine7610 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 550-1172
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the exceptional care I was provided on Friday, April 17, 2020. Lisa Blackwelder, NP and her assistants were very professional while being kind and considerate during the visit. I was suffering from an infection causing me great discomfort and Lisa was very patient and willing to listen to my concerns. She was very thorough while conducting the examination and ensured she completely appreciated my situation. She wrote a prescription for the medication needed and offered to follow up as needed to ensure my infection was resolved. I have been to numerous hospitals and have needed home visits for my medical care in the past and Lisa Blackwelder has been one of the finest providers I have had the privilege of knowing. Please share my gratitude with Lisa and let her know I hold her in the highest regard.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1396990164
Lisa Blackwelder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Blackwelder accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Blackwelder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Lisa Blackwelder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Blackwelder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Blackwelder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Blackwelder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.