Lisa Binns-Emerick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Binns-Emerick, CNP
Overview
Lisa Binns-Emerick, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4201 Saint Antoine St Ste Drh, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-1741
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a retired University Professor and Lecturer who is a client of Nurse Practitioner, Lisa Binns-Emerick. Lisa is amazing. I am fascinated with her in-depth understanding of my history. She treats me as a person, always remembers our last discussion, stays on me about issues I avoid (the abhorrent mammogram tests), and coordinates with my other doctors so that nothing, and I mean nothing, is overlooked. Lisa can tell me where I dropped the ball on follow-up 10 years ago! There are very few practitioners with the intelligence AND emotional quotients of Lisa. She's balanced. I walked through many trials before I found her, and pray she will continue to excel in the healing arts and sciences. Lisa Binns-Emerick always engages in meaningful conversation, and takes time to listen. Her staff is efficient, pleasant, and professional - reflective of Lisa's personage. It is a joy to have her as my Primary Healthcare Professional.
About Lisa Binns-Emerick, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023055019
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Binns-Emerick accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Binns-Emerick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Binns-Emerick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Binns-Emerick.
