See All Nurse Practitioners in Detroit, MI
Lisa Binns-Emerick, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Lisa Binns-Emerick, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lisa Binns-Emerick, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Julia Echols, FNP
Julia Echols, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
James M Hogle, NP
James M Hogle, NP
8 (7)
View Profile
Carolyn Dodson, NP
Carolyn Dodson, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    4201 Saint Antoine St Ste Drh, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 745-1741
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Binns-Emerick?

    Apr 30, 2021
    I am a retired University Professor and Lecturer who is a client of Nurse Practitioner, Lisa Binns-Emerick. Lisa is amazing. I am fascinated with her in-depth understanding of my history. She treats me as a person, always remembers our last discussion, stays on me about issues I avoid (the abhorrent mammogram tests), and coordinates with my other doctors so that nothing, and I mean nothing, is overlooked. Lisa can tell me where I dropped the ball on follow-up 10 years ago! There are very few practitioners with the intelligence AND emotional quotients of Lisa. She's balanced. I walked through many trials before I found her, and pray she will continue to excel in the healing arts and sciences. Lisa Binns-Emerick always engages in meaningful conversation, and takes time to listen. Her staff is efficient, pleasant, and professional - reflective of Lisa's personage. It is a joy to have her as my Primary Healthcare Professional.
    Dr. Althea Armstrong-Ul — Apr 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Binns-Emerick, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Binns-Emerick, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Binns-Emerick to family and friends

    Lisa Binns-Emerick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Binns-Emerick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Binns-Emerick, CNP.

    About Lisa Binns-Emerick, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023055019
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Binns-Emerick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Lisa Binns-Emerick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Binns-Emerick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Binns-Emerick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Binns-Emerick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Binns-Emerick, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.