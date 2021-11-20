Dr. Lisa Benson, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Benson, PSY.D
Dr. Lisa Benson, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Barbara, CA.
1215 De la Vina St Ste F, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
I went to see Lisa for over 7 years. To say this experience was transformative would be an understatement. I could never have imagined how many unprocessed negative emotions I was storing in my system. Without these sessions it would have probably taken me decades longer to realize how rigid and extreme my perceptions were of right and wrong and how so many of my opinions lacked perspective and objectivity. She introduced me to what real wisdom and clarity looks like. Throughout this time of working with Lisa, I became a leader at the company I was working at and was ultimately promoted to be an executive. She was integral in helping me navigate hard conversations while maintaining emotional health and control in tough situations. It was her partnership that allowed me to develop these abilities and I will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Lisa Benson, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- Children's Hospital Oakland
- University California, Santa Barbara
