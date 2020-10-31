See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Albany, NY
Lisa Benson, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (9)
Offers telehealth

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Benson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Albany, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    17 Computer Dr E Ste D, Albany, NY 12205 (518) 512-5095
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 31, 2020
    I saw Lisa for about a year, she was extremely professional and down to earth. This allowed me to feel comfortable enough to open up, I always felt safe in her presence and that she had mine and my children's best interest at heart. I would recommend her to anyone who is looking to have productive sessions. Everyday I grew more and more into the woman I needed to be for my daughters. I miss her immensely and wish I was still able to see her as my therapist. She was the best thing that happened to me and my family. I have never met a more dedicated Therapist. If anyone had a bad experience with her it was probably because they were not willing to do their own work.
    Anna — Oct 31, 2020
    About Lisa Benson, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1457649980
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Benson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Lisa Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Benson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

