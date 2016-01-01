Lisa Bearman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Bearman, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Bearman, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Lisa Bearman works at
Locations
-
1
Ziv Gamliel, MD9103 Franklin Square Dr Ste 1800, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-2467
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Bearman?
About Lisa Bearman, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306492913
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Bearman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Bearman works at
Lisa Bearman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Bearman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Bearman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Bearman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.