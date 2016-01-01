Lisa Barnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Barnett, FNP-BC
Overview
Lisa Barnett, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Newport News, VA.
Lisa Barnett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sentara Family Medicine Phys11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 100, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 594-1850
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Barnett?
About Lisa Barnett, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962775072
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Barnett works at
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.