Lisa Baldwin, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Baldwin, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Long Beach, CA.
Lisa Baldwin works at
Locations
1
Optum Care Medical Group4910 Airport Plaza Dr Ste 210, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 421-3727
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my nurse practitioner for about 15 years. She is always there when I need her. Very kind and super thoughtful.
About Lisa Baldwin, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619182656
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Baldwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Baldwin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lisa Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Baldwin.
