Lisa Baker, APRN
Offers telehealth
Lisa Baker, APRN is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 415, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2071
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- English
- 1528162146
Lisa Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
