Lisa Baker, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lisa Baker, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Nursing, St. Louis, MO (MSN)|University of Missouri - Columbia, Columbia, MO (BSN) and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Lisa Baker works at Cape Physician Associates in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Physician Associates
    3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 301, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2022
    She is very nice and listens to what I have to say
    Marsha — Dec 07, 2022
    Photo: Lisa Baker, FNP-C
    About Lisa Baker, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144559246
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Nursing, St. Louis, MO (MSN)|University of Missouri - Columbia, Columbia, MO (BSN)
