Dr. Lisa Anllo, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lisa Anllo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with Center For Marital & Sexual Health

Dr. Anllo works at Linwood Psychotherapy Associates in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Linwood Psychotherapy Associates
    406 Linwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 (716) 886-7304

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer Treatment Complications
Gender Dysphoria
Psychological Testing

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 14, 2021
    Dr Lisa is very knowledgeable and she has many years of experience. I highly recommend her for couples therapy. She is punctual and compassionate. I'm glad I found my perfect fit with a clinical psychologist. The staff is also great!!
    Michelle — Sep 14, 2021
    About Dr. Lisa Anllo, PHD

    Clinical Psychology
    English, French and Spanish
    1174647044
    Education & Certifications

    Center For Marital & Sexual Health
    University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey
    SUNY at Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Anllo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anllo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anllo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anllo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anllo works at Linwood Psychotherapy Associates in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Anllo’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anllo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anllo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anllo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anllo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

