Lisa Alcala, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (8)
Overview

Lisa Alcala, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Gatos, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    15750 Winchester Blvd Ste 103, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 230-8421
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 22, 2021
    About Lisa Alcala, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689798514
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

