Lisa Alcala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Alcala, MFT
Overview
Lisa Alcala, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Gatos, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15750 Winchester Blvd Ste 103, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Directions (408) 230-8421
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Alcala?
Very personable and deeply observant. Over the years she has been consistent with her kindness, care, advice, grounding help, and goes the extra mile in and out of sessions. She has given me space and tools to advocate for myself more. Highly recommended.
About Lisa Alcala, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1689798514
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Alcala accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Alcala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Lisa Alcala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Alcala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Alcala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Alcala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.