Lisa Abresch accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Abresch, PA-C
Overview
Lisa Abresch, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Lisa Abresch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7880
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Abresch?
About Lisa Abresch, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114298130
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Abresch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Abresch works at
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Abresch. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Abresch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Abresch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Abresch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.