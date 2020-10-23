See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Linsey Zocco, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Linsey Zocco, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Linsey Zocco works at Glendale Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    No Appointment MD
    12235 N Cave Creek Rd Ste 9, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 992-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Excision of Skin Lesion
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Mole Removal
Pap Smear
Physical Examination
Vaccination
Wart Removal
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Linsey Zocco, PA-C
    About Linsey Zocco, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902990757
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Scottsdale Healthcare
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linsey Zocco, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linsey Zocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Linsey Zocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Linsey Zocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linsey Zocco works at Glendale Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Linsey Zocco’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Linsey Zocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linsey Zocco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linsey Zocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linsey Zocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

