Linh Donnell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linh Donnell, PA-C
Overview
Linh Donnell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY.
Locations
Enthesis Medical Associates2 EXECUTIVE PARK DR, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 482-8631
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Linh Donnell, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861019408
Linh Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
