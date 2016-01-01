Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lindsey Zerhusen using Healthline FindCare.
Lindsey Zerhusen, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsey Zerhusen, NP is a Geriatric Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA.
Lindsey Zerhusen works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsey Zerhusen?
About Lindsey Zerhusen, NP
- Geriatric Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1124452271
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Zerhusen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Zerhusen works at
Lindsey Zerhusen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Zerhusen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Zerhusen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Zerhusen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.