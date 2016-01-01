Lindsey Winfield accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Winfield
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsey Winfield is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Lindsey Winfield works at
Locations
-
1
Chaisak Pengvanich MD1607 DIXIE HWY, Louisville, KY 40210 Directions (502) 772-1822
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsey Winfield?
About Lindsey Winfield
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366825523
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Winfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Winfield works at
Lindsey Winfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Winfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Winfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Winfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.