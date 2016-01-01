Lindsey Reynolds, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsey Reynolds, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsey Reynolds, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Lindsey Reynolds works at
Locations
-
1
P3 Medical Group100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 239, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 844-4841Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsey Reynolds?
About Lindsey Reynolds, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992042758
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Reynolds accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Reynolds works at
Lindsey Reynolds has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.