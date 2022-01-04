Lindsey Ray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Ray, ARNP
Overview
Lindsey Ray, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Lindsey Ray works at
Locations
-
1
St Vincent's Health Center6488 103rd St Ste B, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 777-0616
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific. Lindsey has all the characteristics and capabilities a patient wants
About Lindsey Ray, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861824815
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Ray accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lindsey Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Ray.
