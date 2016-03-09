Lindsey Purcelley, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Purcelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsey Purcelley, FNP-C
Overview
Lindsey Purcelley, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Lindsey Purcelley works at
Locations
Arizona Gynecology Consultants3410 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 241-1944Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I waited a long time to see Lindsey but She spent a lot of time with me and dealt with all my medical issues. She was nice and understanding. She got me in right away for an ultrasound and followed up with me a couple days later to see if my symptoms were gone and if I was feeling better. My friend recommended az gyn consultants and now I know why. They are great and the staff was nice. I wish I did not have to wait as long though.
About Lindsey Purcelley, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174946420
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Purcelley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Purcelley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Purcelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Purcelley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Purcelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Purcelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Purcelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.