Lindsey Moretta, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Lindsey Moretta, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Lindsey Moretta works at Finn Medical Associates in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates of Memphis P.A.
    6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 627, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 767-3321
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lindsey Moretta, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447806203
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsey Moretta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsey Moretta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsey Moretta works at Finn Medical Associates in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Lindsey Moretta’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lindsey Moretta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Moretta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Moretta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Moretta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

