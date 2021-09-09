Lindsey McQuillan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey McQuillan, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsey McQuillan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR.
Lindsey McQuillan works at
Locations
Family Medicine River Road South2925 River Rd S Ste 110, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 814-4400
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, kind, professional, knowledgeable, caring and helpful. Ahe is the ideal practitioner!
About Lindsey McQuillan, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366997116
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey McQuillan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey McQuillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lindsey McQuillan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey McQuillan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey McQuillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey McQuillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.