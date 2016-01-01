See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Lindsey McAlpine, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.5 (3)
Overview

Lindsey McAlpine, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Lindsey McAlpine works at Healthfirst Bluegrass in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthfirst Bluegrass Pharmacy
    496 SOUTHLAND DR, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 288-2425
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lindsey McAlpine, APRN
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548798309
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsey McAlpine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsey McAlpine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsey McAlpine works at Healthfirst Bluegrass in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Lindsey McAlpine’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lindsey McAlpine. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey McAlpine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey McAlpine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey McAlpine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

