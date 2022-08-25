See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bolingbrook, IL
Lindsey Lynch, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Lindsey Lynch, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Marquette University / College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Lindsey Lynch works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Bolingbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edward Medical Group
    130 N Weber Rd Ste 100, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-5777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis

Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Based on 42 ratings

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(40)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 25, 2022
I really like Lindsey Lynch. She listens, shows her concern for your well being and is through. I have recommended her to others that we’re looking for a new doctor like her.
LJS — Aug 25, 2022
Photo: Lindsey Lynch, PA-C
About Lindsey Lynch, PA-C

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295965945
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Marquette University / College of Health Sciences
