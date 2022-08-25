Overview

Lindsey Lynch, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Marquette University / College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Lindsey Lynch works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Bolingbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

