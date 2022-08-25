Lindsey Lynch, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsey Lynch, PA-C
Lindsey Lynch, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Marquette University / College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Edward Medical Group130 N Weber Rd Ste 100, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 646-5777
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
I really like Lindsey Lynch. She listens, shows her concern for your well being and is through. I have recommended her to others that we’re looking for a new doctor like her.
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1295965945
- Marquette University / College of Health Sciences
