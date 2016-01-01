Lindsey Leech is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Leech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsey Leech
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsey Leech is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC.
Lindsey Leech works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsey Leech?
About Lindsey Leech
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- Female
- 1770977084
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Leech accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lindsey Leech using Healthline FindCare.
Lindsey Leech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Leech works at
Lindsey Leech has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Leech.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Leech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Leech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.