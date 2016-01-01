See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Brentwood, CA
Ryen Hockridge Lindsey, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Ryen Hockridge Lindsey, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ryen Hockridge Lindsey, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brentwood, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Michael Morris, LMFT
Michael Morris, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
6 (3)
View Profile
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    160b Guthrie Ln, Brentwood, CA 94513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 276-0707
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ryen Hockridge Lindsey?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ryen Hockridge Lindsey, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Ryen Hockridge Lindsey, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ryen Hockridge Lindsey to family and friends

    Ryen Hockridge Lindsey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ryen Hockridge Lindsey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ryen Hockridge Lindsey, LMFT.

    About Ryen Hockridge Lindsey, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952708059
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ryen Hockridge Lindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Ryen Hockridge Lindsey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryen Hockridge Lindsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryen Hockridge Lindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryen Hockridge Lindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ryen Hockridge Lindsey, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.