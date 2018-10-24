Lindsey Heath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Heath
Overview
Lindsey Heath is a Physician Assistant in Virginia Beach, VA.
Lindsey Heath works at
Locations
-
1
Patient First -newtown332 Newtown Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 473-8400
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Heath today for 1st time. I was immediately impressed with her initial greeting & apology for her being behind due to shorthand staff. Most impressed with her genuine concern for my issue. Her assessment & recommendation for treatment going forward is the best I’ve received from prior medical personnel I
About Lindsey Heath
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114335965
