See All Physicians Assistants in Virginia Beach, VA
Lindsey Heath Icon-share Share Profile

Lindsey Heath

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lindsey Heath is a Physician Assistant in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Lindsey Heath works at Patient First Newtown in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patient First -newtown
    332 Newtown Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 473-8400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lindsey Heath?

    Oct 24, 2018
    Saw Dr Heath today for 1st time. I was immediately impressed with her initial greeting & apology for her being behind due to shorthand staff. Most impressed with her genuine concern for my issue. Her assessment & recommendation for treatment going forward is the best I’ve received from prior medical personnel I
    Donald Buie in Va Beach , VA — Oct 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lindsey Heath
    How would you rate your experience with Lindsey Heath?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lindsey Heath to family and friends

    Lindsey Heath's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lindsey Heath

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsey Heath.

    About Lindsey Heath

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114335965
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsey Heath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsey Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsey Heath works at Patient First Newtown in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Lindsey Heath’s profile.

    Lindsey Heath has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Heath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Heath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Heath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lindsey Heath?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.