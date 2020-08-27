Overview

Lindsey Greene, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Physician Assistant Program At Midwestern University.



Lindsey Greene works at BAYLESS INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.