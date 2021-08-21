See All Physicians Assistants in Colorado Springs, CO
Lindsey Suhr, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Lindsey Suhr, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lindsey Suhr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Lindsey Suhr works at Pediatric Endocrine Associates ? Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Urgent Care and Family Practice
    9320 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 282-6337
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 21, 2021
Knowledgeable and personable. Don't like seeing doctors but if I must I'm glad it's Lindsey.
— Aug 21, 2021
Photo: Lindsey Suhr, PA-C
About Lindsey Suhr, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760835029
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

