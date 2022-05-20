See All Nurse Practitioners in Little Rock, AR
Lindsey Gillum, NP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Lindsey Gillum, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lindsey Gillum, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Rock, AR. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lori Hughes, ANP
Lori Hughes, ANP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    8114 Cantrell Rd Ste 201, Little Rock, AR 72227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 779-8554
  2. 2
    Moore Surgical Arts & Gynecology
    8201 Cantrell Rd Ste 300, Little Rock, AR 72227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 779-8554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Hyperlipidemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Acne
Hyperlipidemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lindsey Gillum?

    May 20, 2022
    Lindsey has been taking care of my thyroid since 2015, and I couldn't be happier. She prescribes Armour and NP thyroid which is the natural hormone replacement. She listens to how you feel not what your lab values are. She also does my bio-identical hormone replacement therapy.
    Lisa Fischer — May 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lindsey Gillum, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Lindsey Gillum, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lindsey Gillum to family and friends

    Lindsey Gillum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lindsey Gillum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsey Gillum, NP.

    About Lindsey Gillum, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104122803
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsey Gillum, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Gillum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsey Gillum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsey Gillum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Lindsey Gillum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Gillum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Gillum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Gillum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lindsey Gillum, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.