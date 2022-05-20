Lindsey Gillum, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Gillum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsey Gillum, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsey Gillum, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Rock, AR.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8114 Cantrell Rd Ste 201, Little Rock, AR 72227 Directions (501) 779-8554
-
2
Moore Surgical Arts & Gynecology8201 Cantrell Rd Ste 300, Little Rock, AR 72227 Directions (501) 779-8554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lindsey has been taking care of my thyroid since 2015, and I couldn't be happier. She prescribes Armour and NP thyroid which is the natural hormone replacement. She listens to how you feel not what your lab values are. She also does my bio-identical hormone replacement therapy.
About Lindsey Gillum, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104122803
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Gillum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Gillum accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Gillum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lindsey Gillum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Gillum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Gillum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Gillum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.