Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP

Family Medicine
3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spanaway, WA. They graduated from PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Lindsey Fleischer works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Spanaway in Spanaway, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Spanaway
    144 169th St S Ste B, Spanaway, WA 98387 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 29, 2020
Super awesome provider. My wife and I appreciate her alot and thank her for everything. She is patient and is caring to all my needs. Thank you.
James T. Rho — Nov 29, 2020
Photo: Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP
About Lindsey Fleischer, ARNP

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1649429184
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Clare Hospital

