Lindsey Draper accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Draper, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lindsey Draper, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, OH.
Lindsey Draper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Health Internal Medicine of Englewood9000 N Main St Ste 305, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 832-9322Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsey Draper?
My wife and I have dealt with this health care system for over twenty years with the best source of care anyone could ask for. We like it and have never had a problem with any services. Thanks for the inquiry and all you do.
About Lindsey Draper, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1861028169
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Draper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Draper works at
58 patients have reviewed Lindsey Draper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Draper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Draper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Draper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.