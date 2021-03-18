See All Counselors in Roswell, GA
Lindsey Brown, LPC

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lindsey Brown, LPC is a Counselor in Roswell, GA. 

Lindsey Brown works at Cumberland Psychiatric Group in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cumberland Psychiatric Group
    11111 Houze Rd Ste 225, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 352-0860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Counseling Services
Counseling Services

Treatment frequency



    Mar 18, 2021
    Lindsey has been my counselor since late 2020. This was my first time seeking someone out and could not have been more pleased. She is calm, warm, inviting, a great listener, knowledgeable, and uses different techniques to help you over your emotional hurdles. I would suggest her to anyone.
    Tasha — Mar 18, 2021
    About Lindsey Brown, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932109287
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsey Brown, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsey Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsey Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsey Brown works at Cumberland Psychiatric Group in Roswell, GA. View the full address on Lindsey Brown’s profile.

    Lindsey Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

