Dr. Lindsey Blessing-Parsons, DC
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Blessing-Parsons, DC is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Locations
Blessing Chiropractic8400 Osuna Rd NE Ste 5C, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 259-1731
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I moved here last year I was in search of a chiropractor. Having gone to chiropractic school (briefly) I know the difference between a good one and a bad one. I will admit I was looking for a male who was a graduate of Palmer Chiropractic. I stumbled upon Dr. Lindsey Blessing’s website and thought I read she was a Palmer graduate, but actually she went to Parker lol. I decided to take a chance because you can book all your appointments online. I was not disappointed. She has a diverse knowledge of techniques that are more effective than the “cranking” and “rotational” ones I had learned and was used to. You will not leave her office in pain. The best part is her office is like a well oiled machine. I have never had to wait and my insurance pays for it.
About Dr. Lindsey Blessing-Parsons, DC
- Chiropractic
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114169463
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs Hosp
- Parker College of Chiropractic
- University Of New Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blessing-Parsons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blessing-Parsons accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blessing-Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blessing-Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blessing-Parsons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blessing-Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blessing-Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.