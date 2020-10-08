Lindsey Bilger, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Bilger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsey Bilger, PA
Lindsey Bilger, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Lindsey Bilger works at
University Internal Medicine - East Cooper1600 Midtown Ave Fl 3, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Awesome doctor. She spends time with her patients, she is thorough, understanding, kind, and helpful. She is a great listener while also providing thorough and detailed explanations of problems. Her care is truly comprehensive and she is extremely reliable. Quick to respond when contacted and incredibly trustworthy. Wouldn’t want anyone else as my PCP.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1902139397
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Lindsey Bilger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Bilger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lindsey Bilger using Healthline FindCare.
Lindsey Bilger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Bilger works at
3 patients have reviewed Lindsey Bilger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Bilger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Bilger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Bilger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.