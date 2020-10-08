See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mount Pleasant, SC
Lindsey Bilger, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Lindsey Bilger, PA

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lindsey Bilger, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. 

Lindsey Bilger works at University Internal Medicine - East Cooper in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Internal Medicine - East Cooper
    1600 Midtown Ave Fl 3, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lindsey Bilger?

    Oct 08, 2020
    Awesome doctor. She spends time with her patients, she is thorough, understanding, kind, and helpful. She is a great listener while also providing thorough and detailed explanations of problems. Her care is truly comprehensive and she is extremely reliable. Quick to respond when contacted and incredibly trustworthy. Wouldn’t want anyone else as my PCP.
    m — Oct 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lindsey Bilger, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Lindsey Bilger, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lindsey Bilger to family and friends

    Lindsey Bilger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lindsey Bilger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsey Bilger, PA.

    About Lindsey Bilger, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1902139397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsey Bilger, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Bilger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsey Bilger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsey Bilger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsey Bilger works at University Internal Medicine - East Cooper in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Lindsey Bilger’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lindsey Bilger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Bilger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Bilger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Bilger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.