Overview

Lindsey Barr, MA is a Counselor in Mount Pleasant, SC. 

Lindsey Barr works at Lindsey C. Barr in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lindsey C. Barr
    222 W Coleman Blvd Ste 103, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 452-5539

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lindsey Barr, MA

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1427282193
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsey Barr, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsey Barr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsey Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsey Barr works at Lindsey C. Barr in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Lindsey Barr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lindsey Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Barr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

