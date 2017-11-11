Lindsay Wilson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsay Wilson, NP
Overview
Lindsay Wilson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4949 E Poplar Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47803 Directions (217) 712-9512
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lindsay is just so nice. She answered all my questions and concerns
About Lindsay Wilson, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639553472
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lindsay Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.