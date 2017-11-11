See All Nurse Practitioners in Terre Haute, IN
Lindsay Wilson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lindsay Wilson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4949 E Poplar Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 712-9512
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 11, 2017
    Lindsay is just so nice. She answered all my questions and concerns
    Chicago, IL — Nov 11, 2017
    Photo: Lindsay Wilson, NP
    About Lindsay Wilson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639553472
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Wilson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsay Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsay Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Lindsay Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

