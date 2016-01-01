See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Wayne, IN
Lindsay Stevens, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lindsay Stevens, FNP is a nurse practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. She currently practices at Forefront Dermatology - Fort Wayne. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Fort Wayne
    4020 New Vision Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 387-0509
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology S C
    2246 N Pointe Dr, Warsaw, IN 46582 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 349-9242
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Sagamore Health Network

About Lindsay Stevens, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1083277362
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Indiana University East
Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Lindsay Stevens, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lindsay Stevens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Lindsay Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Lindsay Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Stevens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

