Lindsay Musto, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lindsay Musto, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Lindsay Musto works at Practice in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics
    211 Fountain Ct Ste 320, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 629-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 15, 2016
    Lindsay Musto listened to my health concerns and took time to find a diagnosis. She was very sweet and helpful and made me feel like I was family. I highly recommend her!
    Jun 15, 2016
    Photo: Lindsay Musto, APRN
    About Lindsay Musto, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851649958
    Frequently Asked Questions

